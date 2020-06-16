Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.48. 9,636,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,505,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

