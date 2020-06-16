Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Chevron’s score:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,291,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

