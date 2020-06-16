Claro Advisors LLC Buys 543 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,807,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,678,000 after purchasing an additional 437,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.91. 489,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average is $152.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

