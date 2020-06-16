Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 97,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,814. Clarus has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $329.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.