Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE KO traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,120,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130,008. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

