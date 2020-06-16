Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

KO traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,846,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,303,506. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

