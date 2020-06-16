CoinPoker (CHP) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $6,118.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01860003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00173167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00110705 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 285,744,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,145,470 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

