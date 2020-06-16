CoinUs (CNUS) Market Cap Hits $384,418.22

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $384,418.22 and approximately $284.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003648 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

