Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. 1,833,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

