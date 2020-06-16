Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

