Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.53

News coverage about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Comcast’s analysis:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. 16,585,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,343,430. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

