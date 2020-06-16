Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.13 ($41.71).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of ETR 1COV traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €32.57 ($36.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.47.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

