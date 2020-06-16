Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith Sells 6,666 Shares

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $21.73. 609,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,937. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

