Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $126.21 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and AirSwap. Dai has a market cap of $126.21 million and $7.87 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.01844056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00172510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00111353 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 125,835,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,484,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bibox, YoBit, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Radar Relay, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

