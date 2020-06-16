Dash Price Hits $72.06 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $414.13 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.06 or 0.00762073 BTC on major exchanges including WEX, Exmo, Coinroom and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013749 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00176277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000727 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,548,863 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, CEX.IO, Exrates, Livecoin, Bisq, Koineks, COSS, WazirX, Poloniex, Mercatox, C-CEX, OKEx, Tux Exchange, HBUS, xBTCe, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, BitFlip, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Coinroom, Graviex, Negocie Coins, Gate.io, Bibox, Bitfinex, Binance, Bitsane, TradeOgre, Exmo, Indodax, ABCC, Coinsuper, BitBay, Ovis, Trade By Trade, Liquid, Kucoin, C-Patex, Coinbe, BX Thailand, Bithumb, LBank, Coindeal, Huobi, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Kraken, YoBit, Iquant, Instant Bitex, Coinrail, ACX, Liqui, C2CX, BTC Trade UA, Bitinka, WEX, Trade Satoshi, B2BX, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Braziliex, ZB.COM, Upbit, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Coinhub, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LocalTrade, OpenLedger DEX, BiteBTC, Coinsquare, Tidex, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

