DATx (DATX) Price Down 8.5% This Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. DATx has a market capitalization of $284,988.86 and approximately $331,236.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HADAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.01859700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00173501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00041644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00110346 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, HADAX, HitBTC, Rfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.