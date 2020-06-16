DeepBrain Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102,030.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $102,030.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.01858541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00173346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00110423 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

