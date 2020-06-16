Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLPH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.45. 3,159,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,029. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.65. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.