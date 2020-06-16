Digital Gold Reaches Market Cap of $725,079.89 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $53.54 or 0.00568168 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $725,079.89 and $13.44 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01860003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00173167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00110705 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,543 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.