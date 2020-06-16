DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $841,579.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00763755 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013994 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00173325 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,994,912 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

