Dinero Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,270.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dinero has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

