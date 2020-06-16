Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Receives $97.89 Average PT from Analysts

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.89.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,574,000 after buying an additional 83,640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after buying an additional 241,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
