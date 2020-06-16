Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Receives $97.89 Average PT from Analysts

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Dover alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,574,000 after buying an additional 83,640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after buying an additional 241,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 882,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,253. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.