Dovu (DOV) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $565,174.76 and approximately $371.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.19 or 0.05639308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00053529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031476 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012969 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Dovu Token Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,891,555 tokens. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.