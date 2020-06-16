DREP Price Reaches $0.0042 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, DREP has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $10.39 million and $3.64 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.01859735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00173414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00110842 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.