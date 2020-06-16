Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of DNG traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,217. Dynacor Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

