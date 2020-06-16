Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.84 Million

Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post $37.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $44.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $172.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.10 million to $232.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.87 million, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $181.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Earthstone Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. 63.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 726,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 211,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,315. The firm has a market cap of $196.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.