eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of eBay to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in eBay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in eBay by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in eBay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. 9,517,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,376,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

