Elysium (ELS) Trading Down 95.2% This Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00464636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

