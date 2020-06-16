Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Hits $1.38 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $63.56 million and $1.38 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00022616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.01859735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00173414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00110842 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 29,887,370 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

