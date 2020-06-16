Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 78,189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,189 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,503,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

