Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 607.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,897,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,500,383. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

