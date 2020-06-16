Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after acquiring an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,156,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,933,000 after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.46. 233,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

