Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 173 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,596,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,486,000.

IWF traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.29. 2,735,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $194.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

