Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 514 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 225,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

