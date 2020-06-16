Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cabana LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after buying an additional 2,380,771 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,675,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,144,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,376.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 178,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after buying an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 116,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,742. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28.

