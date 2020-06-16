Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.44. 27,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

