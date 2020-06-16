Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $374.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

