Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. 241,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,467. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

