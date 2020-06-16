Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 139 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

