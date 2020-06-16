Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 7.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,777,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,520. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

