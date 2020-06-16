EOS (EOS) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00026757 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, BCEX, CoinBene and CoinEx. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $1.93 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,221,332 coins and its circulating supply is 933,521,321 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Upbit, ABCC, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, Hotbit, Liqui, BitFlip, Coinsuper, EXX, Cobinhood, Binance, CoinExchange, Coinrail, Cryptopia, HitBTC, LBank, Koinex, WazirX, Tidebit, CPDAX, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Zebpay, Bilaxy, OTCBTC, C2CX, Kuna, YoBit, Livecoin, BigONE, CoinBene, BCEX, Rfinex, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Gate.io, QBTC, OEX, DigiFinex, Coindeal, IDAX, Bitbns, Poloniex, OKEx, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Exrates, ChaoEX, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, COSS, Neraex, Tidex, Huobi, CoinEx, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Coinbe, Ovis, IDCM, Cryptomate, Coinone, DOBI trade, Kraken, Kucoin, Bibox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

