Ether-1 Trading Down 56.8% Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 56.8% lower against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $98,942.26 and $10,873.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

