Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells $1,179,750.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.91. 3,893,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

