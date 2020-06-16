Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 710,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.85. 524,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,853. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.32. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

