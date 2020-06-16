Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.34 ($27.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($24.16) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching €22.64 ($25.44). 856,603 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.44 and a 200 day moving average of €23.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

