ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0500 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $292,812.13 and $2,727.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

