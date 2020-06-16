Fetch.ai Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.58 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and $4.58 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, BitMax, Bittrex and WazirX. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $541.56 or 0.05727575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012298 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004431 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,815,356 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitAsset, WazirX, MXC, HitBTC, Bitrabbit, BitMax, Hotbit, Coinall, Dcoin, KuCoin, BiKi, Korbit, IDEX, Bitbns, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

