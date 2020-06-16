Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.91 Million

Brokerages expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce sales of $399.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.49 million. Five Below reported sales of $417.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,118. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

