Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.91 Million

Brokerages expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce sales of $399.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.49 million. Five Below reported sales of $417.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,118. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

