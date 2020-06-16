Forma Therapeutics Holdings Plans $201 Million IPO for June 19th (FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) plans to raise $201 million in an IPO on Friday, June 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 11,800,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last year, Forma Therapeutics Holdings generated $28.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $51.2 million. Forma Therapeutics Holdings has a market-cap of $625.2 million.

Jefferies’ SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Our drug discovery expertise has generated a pipeline of small molecule product candidates focused on indications with significant unmet patient need. Our pipeline consists of seven product candidates, two of which we are pursuing as core product candidates for development, FT-4202 for the treatment of sickle cell disease, or SCD, and other hemoglobinopathies, and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, or mCRPC. “.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings was founded in 2007 and has 80 employees. The company is located at 500 Arsenal Street, Suite 100, Watertown, MA 02472, US and can be reached via phone at (617) 679-1970 or on the web at http://www.formatherapeutics.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.