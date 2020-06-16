Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,550. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,563.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 19.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

